Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

1st telescope removed from controversial astronomy hub on Hawaiian volcano

Submit on Thursday, June 6th, 2024 04:11

The 36-inch telescope and its dome has been decommissioned as part of a deal that will hopefully see the Thirty Meter Telescope receive a permit for construction on Maunakea.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Thursday, June 6th, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«