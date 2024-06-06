1st telescope removed from controversial astronomy hub on Hawaiian volcano
The 36-inch telescope and its dome has been decommissioned as part of a deal that will hopefully see the Thirty Meter Telescope receive a permit for construction on Maunakea.
