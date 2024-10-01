Satellite News

James Webb Space Telescope deciphers the origins of Pluto’s icy moon Charon

Submit on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024 22:11

Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers have discovered carbon dioxide and hydrogen peroxide at the surface of Pluto’s largest moon, Charon, potentially shedding light on its origins.

