James Webb Space Telescope deciphers the origins of Pluto’s icy moon Charon
Submit on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024 22:11
Using the James Webb Space Telescope, astronomers have discovered carbon dioxide and hydrogen peroxide at the surface of Pluto’s largest moon, Charon, potentially shedding light on its origins.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, October 1st, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.