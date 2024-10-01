Some of Uranus’ moons might be able to support life. Here’s what a mission might reveal
Some of Uranus’ moons show signs of having subsurface liquid oceans where life might be possible. A mission to the Uranian moon system could help planetary scientists learn more about the habitability of these worlds.
