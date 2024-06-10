The Milky Way’s last major act of galactic cannibalism was surprisingly recent
Submit on Monday, June 10th, 2024 20:11
Gaia discovers the Milky Way’s last major act of galactic cannibalism was surprisingly recent, as the space telescope counts the “wrinkles” of our galaxy to retell its history.”
This entry was posted on Monday, June 10th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.