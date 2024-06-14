Soviet-era cosmonaut Vyacheslav Zudov, who survived only Soyuz splashdown, dies
Soviet-era cosmonaut Vyacheslav Zudov, whose failed Soyuz 23 docking with Russia’s Salyut 5 space station ended with the first and only emergency splashdown on board a Soyuz spacecraft, has died.
