Soviet-era cosmonaut Vyacheslav Zudov, who survived only Soyuz splashdown, dies

Soviet-era cosmonaut Vyacheslav Zudov, whose failed Soyuz 23 docking with Russia’s Salyut 5 space station ended with the first and only emergency splashdown on board a Soyuz spacecraft, has died.

