GOES-U satellite launch this month will bring a solar activity monitor to space
Submit on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024 19:11
Just like with other tools, the more a coronagraph ages, the less reliable it gets. So, next month, NOAA’s GOES-U will take to space a brand-new coronagraph which will provide clearer images of the sun’s activity.
