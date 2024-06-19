Satellite News

GOES-U satellite launch this month will bring a solar activity monitor to space

Submit on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024

Just like with other tools, the more a coronagraph ages, the less reliable it gets. So, next month, NOAA’s GOES-U will take to space a brand-new coronagraph which will provide clearer images of the sun’s activity.

