China selects 4th batch of astronaut candidates as part of 2030 moon landing goal

Submit on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024 17:11

China has selected 10 new astronauts for training as part of its goal to put a crew on the moon by 2030, the country’s human spaceflight agency announced last week.

