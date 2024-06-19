China selects 4th batch of astronaut candidates as part of 2030 moon landing goal
Submit on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024 17:11
China has selected 10 new astronauts for training as part of its goal to put a crew on the moon by 2030, the country’s human spaceflight agency announced last week.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, June 19th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.