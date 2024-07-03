Satellite News

‘Great Food Truck Race’ blasts off on 17th season with stop at NASA

Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024

“The Great Food Truck Race” lifted off for its 17th season by touching down at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Chef Tyler Florence welcomed nine teams to the “Blast Off Challenge.”

