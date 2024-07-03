Northrop Grumman names Cygnus cargo craft for fallen Challenger commander
Submit on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024 02:11
Francis Richard “Dick” Scobee, the NASA commander of the ill-fated flight of space shuttle Challenger, is being remembered by Northrop Grumman with the naming of a space station cargo spacecraft.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 3rd, 2024 at 2:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.