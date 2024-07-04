Happy 4th of July! Infant star creates red, white and blue fireworks in new JWST image
Just in time for Independence Day, the James Webb Space Telescope has imaged a red, white and blue fireworks display, courtesy of an infant star at the heart of a dense cloud of gas and dust.
