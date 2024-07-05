Rapidly spinning ‘extreme’ neutron star discovered by US Navy research intern
A Navy research team intern is part of a group of astronomers who have discovered a rapidly spinning neutron star, or “pulsar,” in a dense cluster of stars around 10 light-years away.
