SpaceX teases catching Super Heavy booster with ‘chopsticks’ on upcoming Starship test flight (video)
Submit on Saturday, July 6th, 2024 05:11
SpaceX released a highlight reel from the fourth flight test of the Starship megarocket, which includes a tease of a new capability the company may test on an upcoming flight.
This entry was posted on Saturday, July 6th, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.