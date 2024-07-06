Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

SpaceX teases catching Super Heavy booster with ‘chopsticks’ on upcoming Starship test flight (video)

Submit on Saturday, July 6th, 2024 05:11

SpaceX released a highlight reel from the fourth flight test of the Starship megarocket, which includes a tease of a new capability the company may test on an upcoming flight.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Saturday, July 6th, 2024 at 5:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«