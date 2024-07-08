‘This is how we get to Mach 3:’ Virgin Galactic’s Jameel Janjua on his long journey to space (exclusive)
Jameel Janjua made it ‘to the bitter end’ in a Canadian astronaut government selection in 2009, but wasn’t chosen. He found a different path to space, however: Virgin Galactic.
