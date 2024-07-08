Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘This is how we get to Mach 3:’ Virgin Galactic’s Jameel Janjua on his long journey to space (exclusive)

Submit on Monday, July 8th, 2024 19:11

Jameel Janjua made it ‘to the bitter end’ in a Canadian astronaut government selection in 2009, but wasn’t chosen. He found a different path to space, however: Virgin Galactic.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Monday, July 8th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»