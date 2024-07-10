SpaceX rivals challenge Starship launch license in Florida over environmental, safety concerns
Submit on Wednesday, July 10th, 2024 17:11
United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin have cited safety and environmental factors in challenges to SpaceX’s launch license for Starship at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
