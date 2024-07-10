SpaceX rolls Starship Super Heavy booster to launch pad ahead of 5th test flight (video, photos)
Submit on Wednesday, July 10th, 2024 20:11
SpaceX moved its fifth Starship Super Heavy booster to the launch pad in preparation for a coming test flight, which could occur in the next few weeks.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 10th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.