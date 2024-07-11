Satellite News

Joe Engle, X-15 rocket plane and space shuttle astronaut, dies at 91

Thursday, July 11th, 2024

Joe Engle, the first astronaut to fly in space on two different winged vehicles, has died at the age of 91. Engle’s first flights into space on the X-15 preceded his launching on the space shuttle.

