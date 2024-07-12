Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Astronomers could use a synthetic cosmos to unravel dark matter mysteries

Submit on Friday, July 12th, 2024 17:11

A simulated universe created by a supercomputer should help astronomers better analyze dark matter and dark energy clues delivered by “dark universe detective” telescopes Roman and Rubin.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, July 12th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«