Astronomers could use a synthetic cosmos to unravel dark matter mysteries
Submit on Friday, July 12th, 2024 17:11
A simulated universe created by a supercomputer should help astronomers better analyze dark matter and dark energy clues delivered by “dark universe detective” telescopes Roman and Rubin.
