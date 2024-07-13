Satellite News

Is the universe still making new galaxies?

Submit on Saturday, July 13th, 2024 19:11

We think of galaxies as ancient. Our own galaxy, the Milky Way, formed 13.6 billion years ago, and the James Webb Space Telescope has allowed us to peer back to some of the first galaxies in the early universe. But are galaxies still being born today?

