Is the universe still making new galaxies?
Submit on Saturday, July 13th, 2024 19:11
We think of galaxies as ancient. Our own galaxy, the Milky Way, formed 13.6 billion years ago, and the James Webb Space Telescope has allowed us to peer back to some of the first galaxies in the early universe. But are galaxies still being born today?
This entry was posted on Saturday, July 13th, 2024 at 7:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.