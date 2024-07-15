SpaceX, the rise of China and more: How spaceflight has changed since 1999
Submit on Monday, July 15th, 2024 23:11
Space travel has changed from government-driven missions to a dynamic, commercially driven frontier over the past 25 years, driven by advancements in technology and the rise of private companies.
