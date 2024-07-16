Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

Omega, Tang and Fruit of the Loom: The real and fake ads in ‘Fly Me to the Moon’

Submit on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024 22:11

“Brands get a tie-in money can’t buy and NASA works its way into the minds of everyday people.” That is the pitch made by Kelly Jones (Scarlett Johansson) in the new movie “Fly Me to the Moon.”

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 16th, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»