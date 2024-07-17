How the Rubin observatory could detect thousands of ‘failed stars’
Submit on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024 20:11
The Milky Way is packed with a sea of brown dwarfs that could hold important information about its formation. The Rubin Observatory could help deliver a deluge of these faint and elusive failed stars.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 17th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.