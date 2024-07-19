1st stratospheric skydive by a woman delayed to 2026, Hera Rising says
Hera Rising, the first effort to bring a woman skydiver into the stratosphere, now plans to launch its historic mission in 2026. Fundraising is one of the things the group is working on.
