Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

1st stratospheric skydive by a woman delayed to 2026, Hera Rising says

Submit on Friday, July 19th, 2024 22:11

Hera Rising, the first effort to bring a woman skydiver into the stratosphere, now plans to launch its historic mission in 2026. Fundraising is one of the things the group is working on.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, July 19th, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»