May solar superstorm caused largest ‘mass migration’ of satellites in history

Friday, July 19th, 2024

In May 2024, the most powerful solar storm to hit Earth in two decades caused chaos in space as it forced thousands of satellites to fight against thickening atmospheric gases to remain in orbit.

