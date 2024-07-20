Satellite News

United Nations marks Apollo 11 55th with international moon missions stamps

Saturday, July 20th, 2024

Photos of the moon captured by American, Russian, European, Japanese, Indian, Korean and Chinese spacecraft are the subject of new United Nations stamps for the 55th anniversary of Apollo 11.

