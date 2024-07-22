Satellite News

Before plunging to its death, NASA’s Cassini spacecraft saw secrets in the seas of Saturn’s moon Titan

Seven years ago, the Cassini mission ended when the spacecraft dramatically crashed into Saturn, but the data it collected is still delivering results, revealing the secrets of Titan’s oceans.

