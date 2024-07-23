SpaceX Starlink satellites made 50,000 collision-avoidance maneuvers in the paast 6 months. What does that mean for space safety?
Submit on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024 22:11
Satellites in SpaceX’s Starlink megaconstellation made nearly 50,000 collision-avoidance maneuvers in the last six months, about double the number made in the previous half-year.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 23rd, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.