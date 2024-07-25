Space is becoming an ‘unsustainable environment in the long term,’ ESA says
Submit on Thursday, July 25th, 2024 22:11
Large amounts of space debris and satellite megaconstellations in low Earth orbit are creating “an unsustainable environment in the long-term,” according to a new report from the European Space Agency.
This entry was posted on Thursday, July 25th, 2024 at 10:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.