Space is becoming an ‘unsustainable environment in the long term,’ ESA says

Thursday, July 25th, 2024

Large amounts of space debris and satellite megaconstellations in low Earth orbit are creating “an unsustainable environment in the long-term,” according to a new report from the European Space Agency.

