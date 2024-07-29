Aurora alert: Strong geomagnetic storm could spark northern lights at mid-latitudes across US and Europe
Northern lights could be visible over mid-latitudes across the US and Europe on July 30. A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.
