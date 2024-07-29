‘That was a really wild experience’: How brand-new NASA astronaut Andre Douglas joined Artemis 2 moon mission (exclusive)
Andre Douglas became eligible for NASA spaceflights in March. Weeks later, the NASA astronaut learned he would back up the next mission to fly humans around the moon.
