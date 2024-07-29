Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

‘That was a really wild experience’: How brand-new NASA astronaut Andre Douglas joined Artemis 2 moon mission (exclusive)

Submit on Monday, July 29th, 2024 17:11

Andre Douglas became eligible for NASA spaceflights in March. Weeks later, the NASA astronaut learned he would back up the next mission to fly humans around the moon.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Monday, July 29th, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»