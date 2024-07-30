NASA’s DART asteroid impact mission revealed ages of twin space rock targets (images)
Submit on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024 23:11
Scientists have analyzed images of the twin asteroids Didymos and Dimorphous taken by NASA’s DART mission before it impacted the smaller space rock, revealing their age and origins.
This entry was posted on Tuesday, July 30th, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.