Dark matter ghosts its way through powerful (and messy) collision of galaxy clusters

Submit on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024 01:11

Using data from the Hubble and Chandra space telescopes, scientists have determined that dark matter ghosted through the wreckage of two colliding galaxy clusters over 5 billion light-years away.

