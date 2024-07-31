Dark matter ghosts its way through powerful (and messy) collision of galaxy clusters
Using data from the Hubble and Chandra space telescopes, scientists have determined that dark matter ghosted through the wreckage of two colliding galaxy clusters over 5 billion light-years away.
