Google-inspired AI model improves Cape Canaveral space launch weather forecasts by 50%
Submit on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024 04:11
An AI-powered weather model inspired by language-processing systems invented by Google is helping SpaceX and other launch companies avoid disruptions to their busy schedules on Florida’s Space Coast.
This entry was posted on Wednesday, July 31st, 2024 at 4:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.