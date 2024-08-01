Ghostly ‘zodiacal light’ glows above the Very Large Telescope in Chile (photo)
Submit on Thursday, August 1st, 2024 00:11
A new photo shows the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope beneath a star-studded sky at sunset, illuminated by a phenomenon known as the zodiacal light.
This entry was posted on Thursday, August 1st, 2024 at 12:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.