Ghostly ‘zodiacal light’ glows above the Very Large Telescope in Chile (photo)

Submit on Thursday, August 1st, 2024 00:11

A new photo shows the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope beneath a star-studded sky at sunset, illuminated by a phenomenon known as the zodiacal light.

