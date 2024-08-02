Auroras as far south as New York possible this weekend as heightened geomagnetic activity continues
Northern lights could be visible as low as New York on Aug. 3 and Aug. 4. A geomagnetic storm watch has been issued by NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Center.
