Possible signs of Mars life: Astrobiologist explains Perseverance rover’s exciting find

Submit on Friday, August 2nd, 2024 17:11

Perseverance science team member Amy Williams discusses the rover’s recent discovery of a rock with features and chemistry that could have been produced by ancient microbial life on Mars.

