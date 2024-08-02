Possible signs of Mars life: Astrobiologist explains Perseverance rover’s exciting find
Submit on Friday, August 2nd, 2024 17:11
Perseverance science team member Amy Williams discusses the rover’s recent discovery of a rock with features and chemistry that could have been produced by ancient microbial life on Mars.
This entry was posted on Friday, August 2nd, 2024 at 5:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.