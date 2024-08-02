Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«

Test your space debris catching skills in new game released by Astroscale

Submit on Friday, August 2nd, 2024 23:11

Space sustainability company Astroscale has launched a free computer game that allows players to test their space debris catching skills in a simulation based on the company’s real mission.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Friday, August 2nd, 2024 at 11:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«