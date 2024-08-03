Satellite News

The moon’s thin atmosphere is made by constant meteorite bombardment

New research using Apollo mission samples has determined that the impact of meteorites on the lunar surface is primarily responsible for generating the moon’s thin and nebulous atmosphere.

