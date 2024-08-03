Canadarm2 was not designed to catch spacecraft at the ISS. Now it’s about to grab its 50th
Canadarm2 launched in 2001 before companies made their own cargo craft. Now well-versed in the technique, the Canadian robot arm will catch Cygnus no earlier than Aug. 5.
