Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

10 new dead star ‘monsters’ discovered at the heart of the Milky Way

Submit on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024 03:12

Ten neutron stars found lurking in the Milky Way include cosmic black widows killing stars with “webs” of viscous plasma and a speed demon that spins over 700 times per second.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 6th, 2024 at 3:12 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»