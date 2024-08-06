10 new dead star ‘monsters’ discovered at the heart of the Milky Way
Ten neutron stars found lurking in the Milky Way include cosmic black widows killing stars with “webs” of viscous plasma and a speed demon that spins over 700 times per second.
