Group of ancient stars spotted near the sun could rewrite the Milky Way’s history

Submit on Wednesday, August 7th, 2024 23:11

Researchers using the Gaia space telescope studied some ancient stars near the sun, revealing that our corner of the Milky Way may be billions of years older than once thought.

