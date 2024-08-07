Satellite News

Satellite imagery reveals hidden monastery at Buddhist holy site: report

Satellite imagery of the Mahabodhi Temple Complex uncovered a possible buried monastery and other buildings. The results are now awaiting peer review and publication.

