Planets of Milky Way’s most common stars are less habitable than thought, dead NASA telescope reveals
Submit on Wednesday, August 7th, 2024 03:11
Planets orbiting red dwarf stars may have a harder time hanging on to the conditions needed for life to arise and survive than previously thought, data from NASA’s dead space telescope GALEX reveals.
