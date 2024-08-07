Satellite News

Planets of Milky Way’s most common stars are less habitable than thought, dead NASA telescope reveals

Submit on Wednesday, August 7th, 2024 03:11

Planets orbiting red dwarf stars may have a harder time hanging on to the conditions needed for life to arise and survive than previously thought, data from NASA’s dead space telescope GALEX reveals.

