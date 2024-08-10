Sun unleashes X-class solar flare, blasts 3rd coronal mass ejection toward Earth in a week (video)
Submit on Saturday, August 10th, 2024 01:11
Active sunspot AR3777 fired off the strongest of its three solar flares this week, sending another CME to impact Earth this weekend with a possible geomagnetic storm.
This entry was posted on Saturday, August 10th, 2024 at 1:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.