SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching for record-tying 22nd time tonight

Monday, August 12th, 2024

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch for a record-tying 22nd time on Sunday night (Aug. 11), sending aloft two satellites that will provide broadband coverage in the Arctic region.

