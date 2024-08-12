SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launching for record-tying 22nd time tonight
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch for a record-tying 22nd time on Sunday night (Aug. 11), sending aloft two satellites that will provide broadband coverage in the Arctic region.
