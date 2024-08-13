Aurora alert: Geomagnetic storms from solar flares may supercharge northern lights across US, Canada
The sun’s stormy weather is supercharging auroras on Earth this week, due to a series of intense geomagnetic storms triggered by recent solar flares.
