NASA satellite data adds key pollutant to national environmental justice database
Submit on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024 03:11
Satellite data has helped scientists to begin tracking a key air pollutant previously absent from a national database, marking a crucial step forward in monitoring differences in air quality across the U.S. and identifying groups whose health is unfairly affected.
