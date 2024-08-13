Satellite News

Just another satellite weblog

«
»

NASA satellite data adds key pollutant to national environmental justice database

Submit on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024 03:11

Satellite data has helped scientists to begin tracking a key air pollutant previously absent from a national database, marking a crucial step forward in monitoring differences in air quality across the U.S. and identifying groups whose health is unfairly affected.

Related posts:

  1. Our solar system’s ocean moon may be habitable — and their icy shells could hold proof
  2. VR could help astronauts avoid seasickness during splashdown and recovery
  3. This little rover will ride shotgun on Japan’s ambitious Mars moon sample-return mission
  4. The James Webb Space Telescope may have found some of the very 1st stars

This entry was posted on Tuesday, August 13th, 2024 at 3:11 am and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

«
»