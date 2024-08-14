Satellite News

Roller coaster tech could help NASA’s Artemis moon astronauts in case of a launch emergency

NASA recently met with roller coaster experts to talk safety. The braking system used on theme park rides is similar to an emergency system designed for agency moon launches.

