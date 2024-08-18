Dinosaur-killing asteroid was a rare rock from beyond Jupiter, new study reveals
Submit on Sunday, August 18th, 2024 20:11
Scientists have uncovered the “genetic fingerprint” of the dinosaur-killing Chicxulub impactor, potentially revealing the fateful rock’s origins in the outer reaches of our solar system.
This entry was posted on Sunday, August 18th, 2024 at 8:11 pm and is filed under NEWS. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed. You can leave a response, or trackback from your own site.