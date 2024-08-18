Para-astronaut John McFall hopes to see an ISS astronaut with a disability fly by 2030 (exclusive, video)
John McFall, a reserve U.K. para-astronaut with the European Space Agency, recently participated in a feasibility study for ISS astronauts with disabilities. He told Space.com what’s coming next.
