Perseverance Mars rover begins 820-foot climb up ‘Witch Hazel Hill’
Submit on Tuesday, August 20th, 2024 22:11
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover is about to begin the next leg of its epic Red Planet journey, and its final destination is likely to be the robotic rover’s most spectacular sightseeing spot yet.
